Kyndryl to ‘modernise’ BreadTalk’s cloud infrastructure

Kyndryl and BreadTalk Group have expanded their partnership to further enhance the Singapore-based food and beverage company’s cloud infrastructure.

This partnership aims to enable the deployment of a single point of IT infrastructure control for BreadTalk by using AWS cloud to streamline the running of applications built on multi-cloud platforms as well as on-premises.

Kyndryl recently collaborated with BreadTalk to migrate its workloads to Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud and transform mission-critical systems to a flexible cloud environment.

The ongoing partnership hopes to support BreadTalk’s IT modernisation journey and global expansion strategy.

The Group currently operates close to 700 outlets in 16 markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Greater China, India and the UK.

“BreadTalk Group stands proud as a household brand in the global arena and we are delighted to partner with Kyndryl on our transformative journey as we continue to drive sustainable development through the migration of technologies,” said Lim Eng Thai, vice president of Information Technology at BreadTalk Group.

“As we modernise our IT infrastructure with Kyndryl's strategic guidance coupled with AWS’ leading technologies, we are confident that this strategic investment will be able to create meaningful value for the Group, our customers and employees.”

Kyndryl and BreadTalk have been working together since 2021 to enhance the bakery's processes and build a more efficient data management system to manage its workflow.

As part of its cloud strategy, BreadTalk adopted Kyndryl’s managed services for business-critical processes and worked on formulating strategies to improve its data infrastructure.

“Kyndryl is pleased to continue our partnership with BreadTalk Group as they embark on their modernisation journey,” said Andrew Lim, managing director of Kyndryl ASEAN.

“By providing our expertise in cloud migration and offering top-notch managed services, we aim to enable seamless scalability, enhanced cost efficiency and unparalleled performance. With our collaborative efforts, we are confident that BreadTalk Group will remain at the forefront of an increasingly competitive business landscape.”