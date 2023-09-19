Pax8 marketplace opens up to private offer vendors

Chris Sharp (Pax8) Credit: Pax8

Pax8 has opened its marketplace up to fast-track the onboarding of private offer vendors.

The born-in-the-cloud distributor claimed that the vendors, which are often only available on hyperscaler marketplaces, offer products that fit specific verticals.

The private offer vendors currently available through Pax8 are complimentary to Microsoft’s suite of solutions, the distributor said, which include MailGuard 365 and Solgari Contact Centre, with officeatwork and Zoho, among others, available in the “coming months”.

The distributor added that all applications go through “strict validation tests” before being made available.



Chris Sharp, Pax8 Asia Pacific (APAC) CEO, said the addition of private offer vendors allow partners to sell third-party solutions direct from Pax8’s marketplace.

“Empowering partners is our front-of-mind focus, particularly as we continue to expand the Pax8 footprint across new markets in the APAC region,” he said.

The distributor adding that the “industry-tailored messaging and curated content available through the program empower partners to expand their services and enhance customer loyalty”.

As a result, Pax8 also claimed managed service providers can “quickly and efficiently build a comprehensive solution stack to target new markets”.

“By expanding our solution offering to include private offer vendors, our partners can reach new customer segments and deliver a holistic end-to-end solution stack. Additionally, having access to our partner community provides the vendors with a faster route to market, accelerating their revenue growth,” said Nikki Meyer, corporate vice president of vendor experience at Pax8.

Earlier this month, Pax8 inked a global partnership with HSBC, giving it a US$50 million line of credit to aid its community of 30,000 partners.