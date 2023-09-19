Ruby on Rails extends Docker support

With the beta release of Ruby on Rails 7.1, the Ruby-based web application framework now will produce all the Dockerfiles needed to deploy an application.
Unveiled September 13, Rails 7.1 beta 1 offers default Docker support. When generating a new application, the framework now will include Docker-related files in the application. These files are turned for production use with caching layers, multi-stage building to minimize large image sizes, and dependences needed whether developers use a JavaScript build environment or not.
Developers can access Rails 7.1 beta 1 from GitHub. Also in Rails 7.1:
- Built-in support is offered for the Trilogy MySQL database adapter.
- New applications can be generated by using the Bun JavaScript runtime.
- Capabilities are featured for building an authentication system, to complement
has_secure_password. For starters,
normalizesdeclares an attribute normalization, to normalize attributes before saving to a database. Then,
authenticate_byprotects againt common timing attacks when a user is authenticated in a controller. Also,
generates_token_forcan be used to implement features such as password reset, and
has_secure_passwordcan verify the current password when updating the password.
- Support for asynchronous queries has been expanded for Active Record, making it easier to run multiple, slow queries in parallel.
- The
perform_all_latermethod in Active Job was added to streamline the process of enqueuing large numbers of jobs simultaneously.
- A new configuration method,
config.autoload_lib(ignore:)has been introduced, to enhance the autoload paths of applications.