Ruby on Rails extends Docker support

Now available in a beta, Rails 7.1 will generate all Dockerfiles needed for deployment, tuned for production use.

Credit: SasinTipchai / Shutterstock

With the beta release of Ruby on Rails 7.1, the Ruby-based web application framework now will produce all the Dockerfiles needed to deploy an application.

Unveiled September 13, Rails 7.1 beta 1 offers default Docker support. When generating a new application, the framework now will include Docker-related files in the application. These files are turned for production use with caching layers, multi-stage building to minimize large image sizes, and dependences needed whether developers use a JavaScript build environment or not.

Developers can access Rails 7.1 beta 1 from GitHub. Also in Rails 7.1: