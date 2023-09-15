Indosat and Cisco to offer cyber security training in Indonesia

Aim to train 200,000 people within the next three years.

L-R: Sanjay Kaul (Cisco), Vikram Sinha (Indosat) Credit: Cisco

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and Cisco have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand cyber security training to underserved communities in Indonesia.

The new partnership will introduce Cisco Networking Academy's global network’s cyber security training courses into Indosat’s IDCamp training program, an educational initiative designed to promote digital literacy in Indonesia.

The web-based cyber security courses will be offered to IDCamp graduates and provide participants with digital skills in international-standard data security systems and a training certification.

Together, Indosat and Cisco aim to train 50,000 IDCamp participants in in the initiative's first year and up to 200,000 people within the next three years.

The first cyber security classes are expected to take place in December 2023.



“Indosat’s IDCamp initiative has provided digital skills training to more than 180,000 people since its launch in 2019, creating globally certified developers ready to compete in Indonesia’s growing digital economy,” said Vikram Sinha, president director and CEO of Indosat.

“Our new partnership with Cisco will further strengthen the training provided by IDCamp and give graduates important cyber security skills that will open up new career opportunities. This partnership is another important milestone in Indosat’s larger purpose to accelerate Indonesia’s digital transformation.”

Indosat's IDCamp training program joins Cisco Networking Academy's global network of educational institutions including high schools, vocational colleges, universities and non-profits.

“Cyber security skilled talent is important to enabling the digitisation of countries and to bridge the digital divide. That’s why we forge strategic and strong partnerships to close skills gaps and expand our reach to underserved and underrepresented communities," said Laura Quintana, vice president and general manager of Cisco Networking Academy.

“Partnering with Indosat enables Cisco Networking Academy to help more individuals in Indonesia develop the cyber security skills they need to grow and protect the country’s digital economy.”