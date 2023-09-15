Salesforce readies AI assistant for CRM

Einstein AI tools due in a fall pilot include the conversational assistant built into every Salesforce app and a studio for building AI-powered apps with custom prompts, skills, and AI models.

Unveiling its next generation of Einstein AI technology at Dreamforce 2023 this week, Salesforce announced Einstein Copilot, a conversational AI assistant for Salesforce apps, and Einstein Copilot Studio, a toolkit for building AI-powered sales apps.

Due in a pilot this fall, the two tools were announced September 12. Einstein Copilot is billed as a conversational assistant built into the user experience of every Salesforce application. It will seek to drive productivity by assisting users with workflow, letting users ask questions in natural language and receive relevant answers based on proprietary company data from Salesforce Data Cloud. Einstein Copilot also offers options for additional actions beyond a query, such as recommending an action plan after a sales call, or creating a new service knowledge article.

Einstein Copilot Studio provides a way for companies to build AI-powered apps with custom prompts, skills, and AI models, enabling them to close sales deals more quickly, streamline customer service, auto-create personalised websites based on browsing history, or turn natural language prompts into code, the company said. Studio can be used to make Einstein Copilot available to use across consumer-facing channels such as websites to power real-time chat or integrate with messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Slack, or SMS.

Einstein Copilot Studio features the following:

Prompt Builder, for building generative AI prompts that match a companyâ€™s brand, without requiring deep technical expertise.

Skills Builder, for creating custom AI actions that complete specific tasks. An example cited was a competitor analysis to analyse market data and sales figures and send API calls to external databases for a competitive overview.

Model Builder, for selecting a Salesforce proprietary LLM (large language model) or integrate third-party predictive and generative AI models and train them on Salesforce Data Cloud.

Einstein Copilot and Einstein Copilot Studio will operate within the Einstein Trust Layer, positioned as a secure AI architecture built into Salesforce to allow teams to generate AI results by linking responses to customer data while preserving security and privacy. Einstein Copilot and Einstein Copilot Studio were unveiled this week at Dreamforce 2023 with the Salesforce Einstein 1 Platform for CRM.