HPE Aruba rewards top APJ partners for 2023

HPE Aruba has recognised top partner achievements across the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region for 2023 during its Atmosphere event held in Bali.

There were 14 winners that were recognised across the region.

“These awards recognise and celebrate the significant achievements of our partners, who are constantly pushing boundaries to deliver ever improving experiences at the Edge,” Aruba APJ channel and services sales leader Tony Smith said.

“Each passing year, the bar is raised higher, and the competition becomes even fiercer! These awards go beyond recognising excellence; they serve as a tribute to our shared determination, innovation and progression.”

Edge solution partner of the year went to NEC Asia Pacific (Singapore) while As-a-service partner of the year was handed to NTT Australia.

SMB partner of the year went to iForte Solusi Infotek (Indonesia) and Blue Connections IT won Marketing partner of the year.

Other award winners from across the APJ region included: