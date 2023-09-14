Kyndryl recruits Andrew Lim as MD of ASEAN

Takes over the role from industry veteran Susan Follis.

Andrew Lim (Kyndryl) Credit: Kyndryl

IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl has appointed Andrew Lim as its new managing director of ASEAN.

Lim, who has over three decades of experience in the IT industry, is tasked to accelerate Kyndryl’s progress and growth in the region.

He takes over the role from Susan Follis who is retiring from Kyndryl after a long and distinguished career.

"I am deeply honoured to join Kyndryl and lead its outstanding portfolio of customers toward new heights of success,” said Andrew Lim, Managing Director, ASEAN, Kyndryl.

“Together with our talented team, we will continue to build upon Kyndryl’s solid foundation in ASEAN, fostering innovation and delivering unparalleled value to customers as we chart an exciting course for the future.”

Prior to joining Kyndryl, Lim served as Cognizant’s vice president and head of ASEAN and Greater China.

He has also held key leadership positions at DXC Technology, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Hewlett Packard (HP) and Electronic Data Systems (EDS) in the Asia Pacific region.

Lim thus brings with him experience in advancing customers’ IT modernisation and transformation journeys.

His expertise lies in driving business transformation via technology as well as understanding industry requirements to deliver business outcomes.

Additionally, his background in consulting and IT account management has proven invaluable in assisting leaders across the financial services, communications, manufacturing and energy industries enhance operational and business outcomes.

“We are excited to have Andrew Lim on board and look forward to bringing his deep expertise to accelerate our customers’ modernisation journeys,” said Xerxes Cooper, president of Kyndryl Strategic Markets.