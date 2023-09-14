Visual Studio Code adds port forwarding

Built-in port forwarding system allows developers to share locally running services over the internet with other users.

Visual Studio 1.82, the newest iteration of Microsoft’s popular open source code editor, features built-in port forwarding, for sharing services over the internet with others. WebAssembly debugging also is highlighted in the release.

Introduced September 7, VS Code 1.82 introduces a port forwarding system that allows developers to share locally running services over the internet with other people and devices. To use it, developers select the Forward a Port button in the Ports view available on the Panel region.

VS Code 1.82 also improves debugging for WebAssembly. With the new release, VS Code’s JavaScript debugger now will automatically decompile WebAssembly modules to the WebAssembly Text Format and allow developers to step through and set breakpoints in decompiled modules.

VS Code 1.82, also known as the August 2023 release, also now displays the Command Center by default. Introduced last summer as a quick way to discover and interact with VS Code, Command Center can be used as a launch pad for finding a command in the Command Palette, running a task, and other quick experiences.

Developers can download VS Code 1.82 from the project website for Windows, Linux, or Mac. This month’s release follows last month’s VS Code 1.81, which brought diff editor improvements and GitHub capabilities. Other new features and improvements in VS Code 1.82: