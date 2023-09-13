AWS talent Matt Moore snapped up by SnapLogic

Matt Moore (SnapLogic) Credit: SnapLogic

Former Amazon Web Services (AWS) senior manager Matt Moore has been hired by SnapLogic to bolster its channel presence across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

As head of alliances for the region, Moore will be strengthening SnapLogic’s strategic process as the demand for AI [artificial intelligence]-led integration intensifies,” the company claimed.

He comes to the application and data integration technology developer after an 11-month stint at AWS as its senior manager of global software independent software vendors (ISV) for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ). He also has spent time at NetApp, Brocade Communications Systems, Citrix, F5 Networks, Infinity Solutions, CSC, IBM and Telecom Mobile NZ, with over 30 years of experience in total.

“Throughout my career, I’ve devoted significant time to working with big data and leveraging its potential to drive crucial business insights. This has proven instrumental in generating revenue, optimising costs and mitigating risks in the APJ region,” Moore said.

“SnapLogic has a very clear approach to its customers and, by association, its partners. Our primary goal is to reduce complexity via integration, helping them get to business insights faster and in a repeatable and scalable fashion. We can’t achieve that mission without technology and consulting partners who share our unwavering commitment to prioritising what's right for the customer.”

Jason Wakeam, VP of partner sales and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) at SnapLogic, said Moore’s experience and expertise will play a “pivotal” role in strengthening partnerships.

"As the demand for iPaaS [integrated platform-as-a-service] solutions intensifies, Matt's leadership will be instrumental in navigating the evolving and fast-growing landscape,” he added.