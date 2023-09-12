NCS to transform Globe Group’s enterprise architecture

To improve its operational flexibility and efficiency as well as time-to-market.

NCS and Filipino digital platform provider Globe Group have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to fortify their ongoing partnership.

With the MoU, NCS aims to further upgrade Globe’s enterprise architecture and ICT capabilities by providing the “right expertise and specialised solutions”.

NCS will continue its role as a key solution partner for Globe, which has holdings in telecommunications, fintech and health technology, and accelerate its digital transformation.

NCS intends to help Globe transform from a “telco to a digital company with telco assets” by improving its operational flexibility and efficiency as well as time-to-market.



“We are pleased with the ongoing collaboration with NCS and their continued support to Globe’s ICT ambitions as we continue to go through our strategic digital journey,” said Globe’s chief finance officer Rizza Maniego-Eala.

“This continued engagement stands as a testament to both companies’ commitments to better serve the needs of clients.

“Leveraging NCS’ technological capabilities and consulting expertise in the telco domain, we continue our efforts on developing next-generation solutions that will drive Globe’s digital transformation.”

In recent years, Globe has been establishing partnerships to improve its operational efficiency such as with Netcracker Managed Services to cover “mission-critical processes” and “bring stability" to its high-volume operations across the Philippines.

This MoU was signed alongside several other major partnerships by NCS at its recent NCS Impact Forum in Singapore including Dell Technologies, Mandiant and Assurity Trusted Solutions.