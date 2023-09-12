NCS partners with Mandiant, Assurity to boost cyber security services

To explore go-to-market plans and develop solutions for Singapore and ASEAN.

Ng Kuo Pin (NCS) Credit: NCS

NCS announced strategic partnerships with Mandiant – now part of Google Cloud – and Assurity Trusted Solutions to strengthen its cyber security services in Singapore and the wider ASEAN region.

With Mandiant, NCS aims to offer solutions and services in the areas of security validation, threat hunting, digital forensics and incident response (DFIR), governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) and CISO advisory.

NCS and Mandiant will also jointly conduct research and development on generative AI for cyber security and explore opportunities to develop solutions for cyber risk management in the AI (artificial intelligence) space.

The partners aim to develop products that can strengthen digital trust and enable enterprises to use AI technology “more confidently”.

Through the collaboration, NCS and Mandiant hope to accelerate the go-to-market delivery of cyber security solutions and meet rising market demands.

“We are excited about our partnership with NCS, which marks a significant step in enhancing cyber security for enterprises,” said Eric Hoh, Mandiant’s president for Japan and Asia Pacific (APJ) at Google Cloud.

“By combining NCS’ technology services expertise and Mandiant’s global expertise in cyber security, we are able to help businesses better safeguard their digital assets and maintain trust with their customers.”

Collaboration with Assurity

In addition, NCS has struck a partnership with Assurity Trusted Solutions – a subsidiary of Singapore’s Government Technology Agency (Govtech) – to explore a go-to-market plan for solutions in email security, security monitoring and other areas.

This collaboration aims to enhance cyber resilience and improve trust in the digital realm by increasing the resilience of digital infrastructure.

“We are delighted to explore this collaboration with NCS,” said said Lim Bee Kwan, CEO of Assurity Trusted Solutions. “With its extensive reach across the partnership ecosystem, we aim to bring innovative products and services that enhance the cyber resiliency of enterprises.”

The partnerships were revealed at the inaugural NCS Impact 2023 forum, where NCS highlighted multiple collaborations including one with Dell Technologies.

Ng Kuo Pin, CEO of NCS, shared why the team believes collaboration remains key in today’s market.

“Today’s world is not an easy one to navigate,” said Ng. “We believe collaboration is the way everyone can harness technology more confidently to achieve the outcomes we want.

“Through our partnerships with global and leading players to harness AI, metaverse, digital trust and other technologies, clients can tap into NCS’ expanded capabilities and networks for advanced and comprehensive solutions and together, we can better navigate the multiple complexities.”