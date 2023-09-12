Roboyo sets up base in Singapore

German hyper-automation technology provider Roboyo has unveiled a new office in Singapore.

Roboyo shared that the “milestone” move into the city-state is part of a wider Asia Pacific strategy, as it is now “well-positioned” to expand its services across the region further.

The team in Singapore will be supported by a 100-plus-person team in Australia and New Zealand, as well as teams from across the Roboyo network.

The team will be led by John Adamek, director of Process Mining and Excellence.



“As we embark on this exciting journey to bring Roboyo’s hyper-automation expertise to Singapore, we see Singapore's commitment to innovation as aligning perfectly with Roboyo's mission to revolutionise automation,” said Adamek.

“We are eager to collaborate with local businesses, leveraging our global expertise in driving success and growth for our clients here in Singapore.”

Roboyo now has a global presence spanning 15 countries and four continents and is focused on deploying AI-powered hyper-automation technologies for enterprise operations.

Nicolas Hess, co-founder and CEO of Roboyo believes Adamek is set to lead the team in Singapore, especially with his over 30 years of experience.

“Singapore’s position as a hub of innovation and digital transformation makes it ideal for Roboyo's hyper-automation solutions,” said Hess.

“Under John’s leadership and with our dedicated team, we look forward to empowering Singaporean businesses to unlock unprecedented efficiencies and drive next-level digital transformation. This expansion reaffirms our commitment to providing world-class solutions tailored to the unique needs of each market we serve.”