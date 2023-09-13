Vectra AI deploys XDR solution for Thailand’s True Digital Group

True Digital Group – the digital arm of True Group, a telecommunications and digital service provider in Thailand – has selected Vectra AI to boost its cyber resilience.

Threat detection and response vendor Vectra AI has deployed its Attack Signal Intelligence (ASI) technology to enhance the organisation’s ability to “filter and reduce high levels of false positive alerts” via machine learning.

Vectra AI claimed this will allow True’s security team to only focus on critical incidents.

“We are delighted to be working with True Digital Group in Thailand to strengthen their security resilience by providing greater clarity on their most urgent threats,” said David Sajoto, regional vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan at Vectra AI.

“Our Vectra ASI platform is already delivering targeted visibility across True’s network, reducing the noise and improving operational efficiencies. We look forward to extending the relationship further to support their corporate customers.”

Tithirat Siripattanalert, group chief information security officer and chief data officer at True Digital Group shared that the persistence of cyber threats in Thailand has pushed the organisation to “heighten our cyber risk management posture”.

“Previously, we found the overwhelming amount of false positive alerts particularly problematic as they took up additional time for our security operations centre (SOC) team to investigate,” said Siripattanalert.

“With the deployment of Vectra AI, we can now identify suspicious activities in real-time, which the previous traditional technology wasn’t able to.

“Vectra ASI helped us prioritise the most urgent alerts with its machine learning technology, which rapidly analyses abnormal behaviour. This significantly reduced the volume of false positive alerts and gave our security team the ability to focus on critical incidents and remediate threats more effectively.”