ST Engineering, Nutanix to tackle multi-cloud management in Singapore

Aaron White (Nutanix) Credit: Nutanix

ST Engineering and Nutanix have signed a two-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deliver hybrid cloud solutions and offer training curriculums for institutions of higher learning in Singapore.

Under the MoU, the partners will collaborate to jointly deliver a solution aimed at meeting the operational demands of organisations.

The partners aim to integrate uses for both public and private clouds, tackle data storage, multi-cloud management, applications hosting and disaster recovery, while aligning with security standards.

ST Engineering and Nutanix will also be promoting a cloud management portal designed to handle multi-cloud management and “achieve control over” cloud resources while optimising operations.

In addition, the partners will curate classes on hybrid cloud technology for students, covering skills that will be relevant for a “wide spectrum of cloud-related domains”. The curriculum aims to align with ongoing government initiatives around building deep tech skills.

“This partnership marks a significant stride in ST Engineering’s hybrid cloud innovation, offering solutions defined by agility, scalability and security to businesses and organisations,” said Rajagopal, senior vice president and general manager of Mission Software & Services at ST Engineering.

“Our focus to nurture a skilled and adaptable digital workforce aligns with ST Engineering’s overarching mission – not only to expertly train but also actively recruit a cadre of digital professionals ready to navigate and shape the constantly evolving technology landscape.”

Aaron White, general manager and vice president of APJ Sales at Nutanix added that the partnership hopes to support the rising adoption of hybrid multi-cloud in Singapore.

“We are excited about this partnership because it is not only about collaboration – it’s about helping more people and organisations embrace the technology needed for innovation and shaping a better future for Singapore,” said White.