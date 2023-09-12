Indosat partners China Mobile International to boost telco business

L-R: Ge Jianbao (CMI), Gao Tongqing (CMI), Vikram Sinha (Indosat), M. Danny Buldansyah (Indosat) Credit: Indosat

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and China Mobile International (CMI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to strengthen capabilities in the fields of communications, data centres and infrastructure technology.

The partners aim to collaborate and deliver competitive digital solutions that can better serve the needs of customers in Indonesia as well as globally.

Indosat and CMI have also agreed to jointly explore strategies to expand their businesses into new and existing markets and monetise the 5G market.

“The partnership between Indosat and China Mobile International will help to bring innovative new digital solutions to our customers in Indonesia,” said Vikram Sinha, president director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison.

“It is another step forward in our partnership-first approach that is accelerating the nation’s digital transformation to unlock the infinite possibilities. We look forward to working together to grow our businesses and further our larger purpose to connect and empower the people of Indonesia.”

The MOU was signed at a ceremony in Jakarta, Indonesia, with Indosat relaying its hopes to enhance its competitive positioning in global markets through support from Indosat Singapore as well as CMI.

“Now is an opportune time to move forward with our partners to accelerate collaboration between the digital economies of China and Southeast Asia,” said Gao Tongqing, executive vice president of China Mobile Communications Group.

“China Mobile will do its best to help create an intelligent digital ecosystem in the region, integrating technology, capital, and industry to strengthen regional economic cooperation and provide a ‘digital innovation platform’ for regional prosperity.”

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison have been expanding its partnerships with network providers and global telco companies ever since the Indonesian government approved the blockbuster US$6 billion merger of telco operators Indosat Ooredoo and CK Hutchison last year.