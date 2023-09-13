Okta appoints Ajay Advani as APJ channel leader

Ajay Advani (Okta) Credit: LinkedIn

Okta has appointed Ajay Advani as vice president of Partner and Alliances for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

Advani will lead the partner team across APJ, building the partner ecosystem spanning technology partners, distributors, channel partners, systems integrators, cloud service providers and hyperscalers.

Advani will work closely with Bill Hustad, Okta’s senior vice president of Global Partner and Alliances, and Ben Goodman, Okta’s senior vice president for APJ, to develop and execute the identity vendor's partner strategy for the region.

This strategy will focus on expanding Okta’s reach through partners and increasing the partners’ capabilities to serve Okta’s customers better.

“We are thrilled to have Ajay join Okta. His commitment to nurturing partnerships and enhancing customer experience will strengthen our APJ footprint,” said Goodman.

Advani has over 25 years of experience in the industry and was most recently the VP of APJ Partners and Greater China at Tableau, a Salesforce company.

Throughout his career, Advani has demonstrated his commitment to industry growth, having built partner programs and ecosystems in several companies and across geographies.

“With identity management at the core of digital operations, Okta's mission is to equip organisations with secure identity-led infrastructure, bolstering their digital service capabilities,” said Advani. “A strong partner network is critical to achieving this goal.”

Okta has been steadily strengthening its APJ leadership recently with new hires like Stephanie Barnett, vice president of pre-sales for APJ, as well as Neville Vincent as vice president for Asia. Goodman, who is in charge of spearheading Okta’s Aia Pacific growth strategy was recruited just last year.