Juniper and Savant Systems strike global alliance

Credit: Dreamstime

Juniper Networks has signed a global partnership with home automation software firm Savant Systems.

The partnership will leverage Juniper’s artificial intelligence- (AI) networking solutions and wireless to bring “intelligent” controls to smart home devices.

Savant claimed it needed a wireless infrastructure for its smart home components. As a result, Savant chose Juniper’s wireless access solution, which is underpinned by its Mist AI product, as the network foundation for its smart home solutions.

“Savant Systems is thrilled to be partnering with Juniper and Mist AI to help our dealers reduce the discovery and resolution time of any Wi-Fi issue,” said Aaron Gutin, product category director at Savant Systems.

As part of the alliance, Juniper will provide Savant with a variety of AI networking features, such as wireless service levels, proactive AI-driven troubleshooting and self-driving operations.

Savant developers leveraged Juniper’s open API-centric architecture to build an AI-driven dashboard that allows Savant partners to seamlessly manage, monitor and support individual customer networks.

Partners can provision and activate a customer’s network all from their Savant dashboard, eliminating the need to learn a new user interface, accelerating time to revenue and reducing overhead for their installation team, Juniper claimed.

Juniper Networks also partnered with ServiceNow back in June, joining the latter's Technology Partner Program to deliver end-to-end automation for managed service providers (MSPs) and enterprises.