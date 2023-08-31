Azentio Software appoints Sanjay Singh as CEO

Sanjay Singh (Azentio) Credit: Azentio

Singapore-based software products company Azentio Software has appointed Sanjay Singh as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Singh, who has over 25 years of experience in software and security businesses, will take charge of the organisation’s next growth phase.

“I’m honoured to be named CEO of Azentio,” said Singh. “I've been impressed by Azentio’s advanced software products, dedication to innovation, domain expertise and insights into local markets. I anticipate building upon these strengths to deliver exceptional solutions to our clients.

“Azentio holds a unique position as the sole end-to-end software company specialising in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector across Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Among industry players, Azentio stands out for its wide customer reach, market-leading products, and exceptional talent.

“I’m thrilled to guide Azentio towards achieving our ambitious vision of becoming the leading provider of BFSI software in APAC and MEA.”

Singh takes over from Tony Kinnear, who will retain his role as a board member at Azentio, which is owned by private equity firm Apax.

Meanwhile, David Hamilton will assume the role of chairman of Azentio’s board of directors.

Singh’s most recent role was that of chief revenue officer at Datto – a provider of cloud-based software and security solutions – where he led its go-to-market strategy and achieved the company’s IPO and eventual acquisition by Kaseya in June 2022.

Prior to Datto, Singh spent nearly 18 years at Akamai Technologies, building and overseeing various go-to-market functions across the globe.

“We are excited to welcome Sanjay who brings a wealth of experience in building world-class software businesses in the region, aligning with our collective vision,” said Roy Mackenzie, partner at Apax.