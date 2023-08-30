PLDT and Ericsson partner to develop AI solutions

L-R: Niko Lorenzo Peralta (PLDT Enterprise), Melvin Jeffrey Chan (PLDT Enterprise), Johan Kvist (Ericsson), Andrew Thuan (Ericsson) Credit: PLDT

PLDT Enterprise has partnered with Ericsson to develop artificial intelligence-enabled solutions and drive digital transformation for various industries in the Philippines.

The collaboration will involve PLDT’s Innovation Laboratory (Innolab) and leverage Ericsson’s AI Exchange Platform, which is an enterprise-grade solution that relies on an ecosystem of developers and partners.

The platform is a full technology stack based on a distributed architecture deployed in a hybrid cloud.

Additionally, PLDT shared that Innolab was designed to provide local industries and start-ups with facilities that focus on research and co-development of new generation products and innovations.

According to PLDT, the partnership aligns with the organisation’s commitment to sustainable development goals as it focuses on solutions such as queuing and traffic analysis, machine vision, and AI-driven insights to improve operational efficiency, food production, safety, security, and environmental conservation.

Niko Peralta, PLDT’s head of Business and Innovations Strategy and Special Projects, is confident that the collaboration between Ericsson and PLDT Innolab will yield “innovative” results.

“PLDT Enterprise is always on the lookout for innovative solutions that drive the digital transformation of our customers,” said Peralta.

“We are fully committed to supporting local start-ups and other industries through the provision of cutting-edge solutions developed by our innovation units. We are certain that the Innolab and Ericsson collaboration will deliver digital solutions, including improved machine vision, that will benefit different industries.”

The partners aim to create a turnkey computer vision platform that is production-ready and could “easily be used” by companies.

Andrew Thuan, head of Cloud Software Services and ICT Innovation at Ericsson for Singapore, Brunei and the Philippines shared a little bit about the AI Exchange Platform.

“It is an agnostic, enterprise-grade platform that can seamlessly integrate with any ecosystem either via application programmable interfaces or as an app,” he said.

Thuan believes it can help reduce the cost of transition to digital service delivery and cut down the time to market in many new areas.