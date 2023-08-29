Salesforce solidifies investment in Indonesia

Will bring Hyperforce to Indonesia with Amazon Web Services.

L-R: Matthew Parin (Salesforce), Bunga Sugiarto (Salesforce), Billy Mambrasar (President’s Office), Ir. Mohammad Rudy Salahuddin (Ministry for Economic Affairs), Sujith Abraham (Salesforce), Tahsin Alam (Salesforce) Credit: Salesforce

Salesforce has launched its new Indonesian entity to enable better collaboration between its team and local partners and customers.

The CRM provider also aims to tap onto the local talent pool and capture market share of one the largest digital economies in ASEAN.

“We’re launching our new entity at a very exciting time for Indonesia and the broader region in ASEAN,” said Sujith Abraham, senior vice president and general manager of Salesforce ASEAN.

“We look forward to working more closely with our customers, partners to help more businesses in Indonesia leverage AI, data and CRM to capture the digital opportunity today.”

Brings Hyperforce to Indonesia

In addition, Salesforce has made Hyperforce – its public cloud infrastructure built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) – available in Indonesia.

First launched in 2020, the Hyperforce program is a “re-architecture” of the vendor’s infrastructure to make its CRM solutions run in the public cloud.

Hyperforce allows customers to shift Salesforce’ Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud, Industries and other CRM products, complete with existing customisations and security controls, to the public cloud according to specific data residency needs.

It is widely known that Indonesia has strict regulations around data, which is why many vendors like Salesforce have decided to move into the market.

Salesforce claims that the launch will help create more options for customers, including those in highly-regulated industries like the government or financial services to grow globally and serve customers locally.

Hyperforce will be delivered through its long-held global strategic partnership with AWS, with Salesforce adding that the solution will “boost interoperability” with AWS as it delivers “differentiated value” to customers, “improves availability” and “reduces planned maintenance downtime”.

“We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Salesforce and support the continued growth of Hyperforce in Asia Pacific,” said Kirsten Gilbertson, ASEAN Partner Sales Lead at AWS.

“This announcement reinforces AWS’s IDR$71 trillion investment in the AWS Asia Pacific (Jakarta) Region and supports Indonesia’s growing demand for agile and secure cloud solutions.”

Investment in local talent

Furthermore, Salesforce has partnered with Indonesia’s Ministry of Communication and Informatics, KOMINFO to provide CRM curriculum and training for KOMINFO’s Digital Talent Scholarship Program.

Under the partnership, participants will have access to develop Salesforce Administrator, Developer and App Builder capabilities.

Training will be conducted on Trailhead, Salesforce’s free online learning platform, and through expert-led workshops.

Nokentech will support the delivery of training to participants and the program will be run by Fresh Graduate Academy DTS.

“Indonesian businesses now have access to Hyperforce which gives them the ability to host data locally with the benefits and scalability of public cloud,” said Abraham.

“All these bundled with our local skilling initiatives, underscore Salesforce’s ever-growing commitment to the Indonesian market.”