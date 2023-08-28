Plexus to distribute Scality solutions in Singapore

Scality has picked Plexus as its value-added distributor to deliver its storage solutions in Singapore.

Through the partnership, Scality hopes to help the Sri Lanka-based distributor capture market demand for solutions that can manage ransomware risk and growth in data volumes.

As part of the deal, Plexus will also focus on South Asian markets like India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.

Scality claims RING and ARTESCA can make storage infrastructures “infinitely scalable” in all critical dimensions including capacity, performance, applications and data location. In addition it claims that its object storage software is “reliable, secure and sustainable” for uses from core to cloud to edge.

“Our partnership with Scality will help us meet customer demand for cost-effective storage systems, particularly where object storage can help them to stay ahead of ever-expanding data volumes,” said Nirmith Wanigaratne, vice president of Technology at Plexus.

“In the face of growing ransomware threats, the immutability and cyber resiliency built into Scality’s products will protect data as part of a 3-2-1-1-0 modern data backup strategy.”

Plexus is known for providing transformative IT solutions and services to elevate the customer’s business, and for offering “unparalleled” support across the technology supply chain in the region.

“We are delighted to partner with Plexus to bring state-of-the-art storage solutions to end users across some of the fastest growing markets in South Asia,” said Marie-Laure Retureau, regional director at Scality.

“With a sizable footprint in the region, deep knowledge of the IT storage market, and partnerships with HPE, Veeam, and Commvault, Plexus shares our commitment to deploying cost-effective and flexible solutions that deliver performance, scalability, and security.”