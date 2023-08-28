BitTitan taps Tim O’Neill for APAC sales

Specifically focusing on regular communication and support for the channel.

Tim O’Neill (BitTitan) Credit: Tim O’Neill

Cloud migration solutions vendor BitTitan has hired former Dicker Data talent Tim O’Neill as its sales manager for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.



In the role, O’Neill will oversee the vendor’s sales initiatives across the region for its MigrationWiz software-as-a-service solution, specifically focusing on regular communication and support for the channel.

O’Neill said his key priorities for the short term include “partner enablement and expansion through BitTitan’s comprehensive training and awareness programs”.

“My goal is to show partners what’s in it for them and demonstrate how BitTitan can help expand their migration business revenue,” he added.

Additionally, he is expected to grow BitTitan’s market share in APAC.

Before BitTitan, O’Neill worked at Dicker Data for over seven years, with the last one and a third years spent as a Microsoft solution sales manager. Prior to this, he also worked at Ericom, the VTS IT Group, BigAir Group, Commsys Australia, Telstra Dealer Network and Fonezone.

“As a former lead of modern workspace solutions, BitTitan customers and partners will benefit from Tim’s expertise on how to successfully plan for their new workspace environments,” said Travis Jones, general manager at BitTitan.

“Tim’s leadership will be vital for BitTitan to continue meeting partners across APAC and positioning us as the solution for simplifying even the most complex cloud migrations.”