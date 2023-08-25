SentinelOne reveals top APJ partners for 2023

Top awards won by Advantage in New Zealand, Nexon Asia Pacific in Australia and Bluesify in ASEAN.

Cyber security vendor SentinelOne has revealed its top partners across the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region for 2023.



The vendor awarded the top honour, APJ Partner of the Year, to New Zealand’s Advantage. The company’s Auckland manager, Steve Smith, also took out APJ Top Salesperson of the Year.

Meanwhile, the Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year was awarded to Nexon Asia Pacific in Australia, APJ Distributor of the Year went to OrcaTech in Australia and APJ IR Partner of the year went to McGrathNicol, also from Australia.

Additionally, Bluesify Solutions took the acknowledgement of ASEAN Partner of the Year, APJ Emerging Partner of the Year went to Lenovo and Pax8 took home the gong for APJ Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) Partner of the Year.

“SentinelOne prides itself on its partnerships with the most forward-thinking incident response and strategic technology providers in the industry,” said Jason Duerden, regional director for A/NZ at SentinelOne.

“Together, we provide organisations across key A/NZ sectors, including technology, health, finance, telco, critical infrastructure and government, with industry-leading solutions that enable them to prevent threats, reduce risk and protect their business, and we are pleased to recognise them for their efforts to do so with excellence.”

Nexon Asia Pacific’s win for A/NZ Partner of the Year comes a year after the APJ Partner of the Year award was won by Equate Technologies, a subsidiary which was acquired by Nexon Asia Pacific in 2021.