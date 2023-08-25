Pax8 brings Cyrisma into the security stack

Maintains multiple risk management capabilities as well as vulnerability assessment in one platform.

Pax8 has continued to build upon its cloud marketplace with the addition of risk management platform Cyrisma.

Cyrisma maintains multiple risk management capabilities as well as vulnerability assessment combined in a single platform, allowing managed services providers (MSP) to strengthen their security posture. Features include sensitive data discovery, secure configuration scanning, cyber risk assessment reporting, third-party patching, compliance tracking and more.

“Pax8 is on a mission to team up with top-rated security vendors like Cyrisma to offer progressive security solutions and expert guidance to our partners so they can meet the ever-growing security demands of their customers,” Pax8 corporate vice president of vendor alliances Nikki Meyer said.

“The partnership with Cyrisma equips MSPs with a cutting-edge risk assessment solution, addressing vital market gaps that are key to ensuring their success.”

Cyrisma CRO Mike Lyons added the platform's essential cyber risk management capabilities combined in a single, easy-to-use platform can allow MSPs to do away with using multiple vendor solutions to deliver cybersecurity services.

Recent additions to the Pax8 marketplace over the last five months include Zimbra, RedStor, Valimail, Keeper Security, and Malwarebytes.