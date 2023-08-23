Juniper Networks to upgrade Vietnam’s Viettel Group's network

Aims to improve the telco’s consumer mobile and fixed broadband services.

Vietnam’s telecommunications group, Viettel Group, has selected Juniper Networks for its latest network refresh.

The upgrades aim to help Viettel scale its consumer mobile and fixed broadband services and meet networking demands from customers.

The move also aligns with the government’s push to drive economic growth through technology.

Viettel has relied on Juniper routing and security solutions for their core, edge and metro access networks for more than a decade.

Viettel further deepened this partnership by selecting Juniper's MX960 Universal Routing Platform and MX-SPC3 Services Cards to enhance its carrier-grade network address translation (CGNAT) capacity and meet increasing traffic growth.

The enhancement also enables Viettel to leverage the additional processing power required for “seamless” network address translation.

Viettel’s latest network upgrade aims to meet growing demand while maximising its public IPv4 addresses.

Also, a CGNAT upgrade will allow IPv4 and IPv6 addresses to coexist in Viettel’s network, helping it to provide better experiences for subscribers across a wide range of services, including gaming, streaming and work applications.

“Viettel has long been recognised as a major pillar in Vietnam’s economic transformation and it is an honour to join them on this next stage of their journey,” said Perry Sui, area vice president of ASEAN & Taiwan at Juniper Networks.

“With our experience-first solutions, we are confident that Viettel will continue to be able to seamlessly scale its network and meet the growing demands for digital services. Being a part of a nation’s digital growth is always a fulfilling endeavour and we look forward to supporting Viettel in their mission to connect more people in Vietnam and beyond.”