DXC to transform Jollibee’s restaurant operations

To streamline digital transactions and store processes over the next five years.

DXC Technology has signed a five-year contract with Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) to streamline its applications and restaurant operations worldwide.

As part of the agreement, DXC will deliver IT infrastructure and solutions including applications and outsourcing, modern workplace, data and analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) to support over 3,200 JFC stores in the Philippines.

This agreement also extends to select locations in Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and the Middle East.

The IT services provider will offer a turnkey device-as-a-service, with a nationwide store support solution, that aims to enable JFC to “immediately set up a stable and efficient” in-store technology platform for any new or existing restaurant.

DXC claims the platform will give employees “clear oversight” of a system to help them consistently deliver on customer experience. The solution will also allow JFC to achieve “greater operational efficiency” and “increased productivity”.

JFC hopes to achieve more streamlined workflows in its restaurants through the automation of operations and use of analytics. For instance, manual processes will be replaced by user dashboards that provide insights.

Employees also will be able to use a new chatbot to access information about JFC’s service catalogue, end-user devices and office facilities.

Furthermore, JFC can now design virtual models of its stores and warehouses and run detailed simulations to study performance before implementing ideas.

“We take pride in providing the highest standards of food quality, service and cleanliness to our customers,” said Joseph C. Tanbuntiong, chief business officer at Jollibee Group.

“DXC has been an essential partner in our journey to evolve the quality of service that JFC customers have come to expect and appreciate over the years. This expanded partnership reflects our shared vision of digital transformation at scale, aimed at delivering delightful experiences to our customers.”

The partnership between DXC and JFC began in 2017, when DXC helped implement essential IT services for the F&B group.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with JFC, and continue to propel JFC's digital evolution, delivering best-in-class experiences to both customers and employees,” said Seelan Nayagam, president of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa at DXC Technology. “DXC is committed to helping JFC surpass expectations and establishing new industry benchmarks.”