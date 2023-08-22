CyberArk launches identity security platform in Indonesia

CyberArk has launched its unified Identity Security Platform in Indonesia to support growing start-ups and digital ecosystems in meeting strict local data regulations.

The availability of a locally-hosted software-as-a-service- (SaaS) based solution will ease CyberArk's ability to store data, including authentication credentials and secrets.

Indonesia’s regulation, Peraturan Pemerintah (PP) no. 71/2019, stipulates the need to conduct data management, processing and storage functions within Indonesia.

“The availability of CyberArk’s new locally-hosted identity security offerings means that organisations will be able to comply with data sovereignty and authentication processing requirements, secure human and machine identities, and harness cloud technologies flexibly and effectively,” said Lim Teck Wee, area vice president for ASEAN at CyberArk.

“Organisations in Indonesia will be better equipped to navigate an ever-evolving threat landscape and play their part in advancing national digital transformation objectives. The CyberArk team is committed and proud to play a crucial role in helping Indonesian businesses get the most out of their digital solutions.”

The move is part of an ongoing investment strategy in the region, as well as its long-term commitment to support Indonesia’s efforts to encourage a safe and investor-friendly digital ecosystem.