UNN, Vertiv commence construction of Brunei data centre

Brunei telco network operator Unified National Networks (UNN) officiated the construction of its latest 51,000 sq ft data centre in a groundbreaking ceremony.

The facility is to span 51,000 square feet, with data centre modules and equipment fabricated and currently undergoing testing before getting shipped to Brunei and erected at Tungku Submarine Landing Station.

In addition, Berakas Power Company has provided the location with a second independent power feed to ensure “high availability and resilience” of the data centre facility.

“The new data centre will be ready within five months from now and comes at the right time as our fiberisation project is in its final phase and 5G services just launched in June this year,” said UNN CEO Steffen Oehler.

“With reliable and high-speed connectivity readily available in Brunei, the digitalisation within the economy of Brunei Darussalam is looking for all enablers to implement projects for smart logistics, smart city, digital payment hub, e-government, internet of things and others.

“The new data centre is ready for service early next year and will add to the building blocks of our UNN DCIT portfolio to further enable ICT companies in Brunei and provide what the Digital Masterplan 2025 has projected.”

The UNN Tungku Prefab facility will provide data centre and IT services as well as the infrastructure for government and private businesses in Brunei. Together with UNN’s other data centre locations, the increased capacity and services will be provided in geo-redundancy.

UNN also worked with Vertiv to design and construct “eco-efficient” infrastructure.

Furthermore, the partners claimed that the prefabricated modular data centre design, which consists of 200 racks provided by Vertiv, offers “deployment speeds that are 30 per cent faster than traditional builds” and “more flexibility and modularity” compared to traditional brick and mortar design.

Vertiv has also designed it to reduce emissions by using technology for “environmentally conscious practices without compromising productivity”. The data centre is estimated to be completed in five months and to open by the early quarter of 2024.

“It is my pleasure to witness this momentous occasion as we commence the construction of Brunei’s first prefabricated modular data centre,” said Vertiv Asia vice president Paul Churchill. “Today is a milestone for Vertiv as we embark on a journey with UNN to support Brunei’s digitisation roadmap.

“I am confident that our collective efforts of pursuing digitalisation, partnered with our passion for innovation, will make this project a resounding success.”