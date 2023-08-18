FPT Software fortifies partnership with Sitecore

FPT Software has fortified its partnership with Sitecore – a provider of digital experience platforms – in a bid to enhance its digital commerce and customer services.

As part of a memorandum of understanding, the collaboration aims to expand their reach worldwide, while targeting larger enterprise deals with a focus on the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with FPT Software across APAC,” said Joey Lim, president APAC and Japan at Sitecore. “It is a testament to our continued collaborative focus on delivering transformative customer experiences with our modern, composable solutions.

“The Sitecore team looks forward to accelerating our regional growth and building on our momentum with our FPT Software colleagues.”

FPT Software and Sitecore’s partnership dates back to 2015, with FPT delivering tailored Sitecore solutions to users spanning various sectors.

Recently, FPT Software received Sitecore’s ‘Rising Star Award’, demonstrating its ability to identify and fulfil customer digital needs using its partner’s solutions.

“In recent years, we have witnessed the rapid evolution of the digital commerce and experience landscape,” said Nguyen Khai Hoan, senior executive vice president and chief operating officer at FPT Software. This presents us with more opportunities but also demands new ways of thinking and working.

“Combining Sitecore’s technology and industry knowledge with FPT Software's capabilities and high-quality workforce, I am confident that we can bring our solutions to more users beyond the APAC region.

“This cooperation opens doors to more opportunities and paves the way for both sides to shape the future of digital commerce and experience. From today, FPT Software and Sitecore will co-invest, co-develop go-to-market strategies, and co-create more values.”