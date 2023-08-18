Ex-NetApp SVP Sanjay Rohatgi to lead Cohesity in APJ

Takes on the role of group vice president for sales.

Sanjay Rohatgi (Cohesity) Credit: Cohesity

Cohesity has appointed Sanjay Rohatgi as its new group vice president (GVP) of Sales for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

Rohatgi will be tasked to lead the vendor’s sales and customer engagement efforts in the region, with a focus on driving adoption of its data security, management, and AI-powered solutions.

“We look forward to Sanjay taking our growing business in the APJ region to new heights as we commence our 2024 fiscal year," said Kit Beall, chief revenue officer at Cohesity.

Rohatgi has over three decades of leadership experience in the information and communications technology industry, with his last role being NetApp’s senior vice president for the APAC region and general manager for its data storage and cloud storage solutions.

At NetApp, he drove sales, managed strategic partnerships and helped the organisation refocus its marketing around customer centricity.

Prior to that, he held roles across Symantec, Cisco, Nortel Networks, Telstra and British Telecom Research Labs.

As a business leader, Rohatgi believes a company’s people are the most important asset for driving growth and taking business performance to new heights.

He also enjoys advising startup companies on how best to scale in APAC, while being a big proponent of diversity, inclusion, and belonging, and the importance of inclusive growth in driving business’s success.

“I am thrilled to be leading Cohesity’s business in the APJ region and look forward to helping our existing customers and prospective customers solve their data security and management challenges,” said Rohatgi.

“Cohesity’s approach of managing and securing data in on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments delivers real impact for organisations and I look forward to helping our customer acquire and implement the solutions that solve their cyber resilience challenges.”