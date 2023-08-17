Bitdefender acquires Singapore cyber vendor Horangi

Looking to enhance its MDR offerings.

Bitdefender has acquired Singapore-based Horangi Cyber Security for an undisclosed amount in a bid to expand its attack surface monitoring portfolio.

Through the acquisition, Bitdefender is hoping to “enrich” its GravityZone unified risk and security analytics platform with Horangi’s Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) and Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) solutions.

Horangi’s customers in the Asia Pacific region have had access to its CSPM platform through several providers like Huawei Cloud, Amazon Web Services Marketplace, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure and Alibaba Cloud.

Bitdefender’s customers, managed service providers (MSP) and channel partners can soon look forward to solutions around critical cloud security governance and compliance, in addition to its range of threat prevention, protection, attack detection, and incident response offerings.

“As multi-cloud adoption rapidly grows across all industries, organisations face an unprecedented struggle to efficiently manage thousands of configuration settings, permissions, identities and entitlements to remain secure and compliant,” said Florin Talpes, co-founder and CEO of Bitdefender.

“The acquisition of Horangi enables Bitdefender to help customers address these struggles head-on and is a significant milestone in our security solution strategy, paving the way for continuing innovation.”

Bitdefender will absorb Horangi’s team of experts, including CREST-certified security analysts, penetration testers, red teams and security consultants.

The Horangi services portfolio will thus complement and extend Bitdefender’s managed detection & response (MDR) services, adding to its team of “advanced” cybersecurity practitioners who handle enterprise customers worldwide.

“This is an exciting new chapter for Horangi,” said Paul Hadjy, co-founder and CEO of Horangi Cyber Security.

“Our strategic initiative with Bitdefender aligns perfectly with our founding vision for the company – to protect businesses from cybercrime. Together, there are enormous opportunities ahead for our business and for our customers.”