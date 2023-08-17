Zenhub previews AI for software project management

Zenhub is adding AI capabilities to automate task labeling, prioritise work, estimate completion dates, and provide insights into challenges and blockages.

Zenhub is offering an early access preview of Zenhub AI, a cloud-hosted service that incorporates AI into Zenhub's software project management platform, with the intent to simplify day-to-day processes and enable faster shipping of code.

Zenhub AI assists in ancillary activities to writing code such as managing tasks and projects, categorising and prioritizing work, and other productivity activities, the company said on August 15. Zenhub has detailed several new AI-enabled features, with an AI labels capability available in beta today and the rest due soon.

Specific capabilities of Zenhub AI include: