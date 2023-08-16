Nextgen Indonesia wins distie deal with Trellix

Trellix has appointed Nextgen as its distributor in Indonesia, following its official expansion into the country in February this year.

With the partnership, Trellix will distribute its data security solutions like its Open XDR, an extended, detection and response platform, directly to the Indonesian market through Nextgen Indonesia.

With the Trellix Open XDR platform, the vendor claims that users can consolidate and have visibility from internal networks, cloud infrastructure and industrial systems to isolated networks, as it will be integrated directly into users’ security operations centre (SOC).

“We see Nextgen as an IT distributor with a strong commitment, especially Nextgen Indonesia, which is a regional distributor with experienced local teams and high spirits,” said Hans Tanit, country manager at Trellix Indonesia.

“This aligns with our commitment as an industry leader in cybersecurity, especially XDR, which has become a primary solution for every company in avoiding cyber threats.”

The partners hope to secure a share of the massive Indonesian market, which has a population of over 270 million and a booming technology environment as it attracts plenty of digital startups and e-commerce businesses.

“As one of the developing countries in Asia, we see significant opportunities in the growing Indonesian market, especially with the acceleration towards a new digital economy post-Covid,” said John Walters, CEO of Nextgen Group. “We are delighted to be directly appointed by Trellix as the distributor of Trellix in Indonesia.

“Aligned with our commitment to providing the best solutions for every company, we hope this collaboration can meet the needs of Indonesian enterprises for security products that can capture, integrate, and protect data without cyber threat risks.”

Wendy O’Keeffe, executive VP and managing director of Nextgen Asia added the partnership is also a boost for their security solutions portfolio.

“In addition to the security product services already under Nextgen, the addition of Trellix as part of the NEXTGEN Indonesia portfolio complements the solutions we can offer to our customers,” she said.

Nextgen Group established its regional headquarters in Singapore in January 2021 before expanding its services to neighbouring countries like Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.