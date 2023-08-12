Singtel starts building ‘highest power density’ data centre in Singapore

L-R: Arthur Lang (Singtel), Yuen Kuan Moon (Singtel), Lew Chuen Hong (IMDA), Aileen Chia (IMDA), Bill Chang (Singtel) Credit: Singtel

Singtel has begun construction on its largest data centre in Singapore, DC Tuas, which it claims to be the “highest power density” and “hyper-connected green” facility in the city-state.

Expected to be operational in 2025, DC Tuas will provide 58 MW of IT load capacity when fully built out.

The 120,000sqft, eight-storey facility is said to be Singapore’s only data centre to be integrated with a cable landing station, which Singtel hopes will provide customers with international and domestic connectivity and enhanced network performance including lower latency.

DC Tuas is Singtel’s largest data centre in Singapore to date and will support the group’s decarbonisation goals with its low power utilisation effectiveness (PUE).

DC Tuas will incorporate next-generation cooling capabilities that are able to support customers’ rack density of up to 80kW per rack with more efficient liquid cooling, thus lowering its PUE to below 1.3.

“DC Tuas is based on Singtel’s fourth generation design with the highest power density and hyper-connected with a number of international submarine cables connected directly to it,” said Bill Chang, CEO of Singtel’s Digital InfraCo.

“This will be an important addition that will strengthen Singapore’s digital infrastructure and position the country as a key business and connectivity hub. It is also a key milestone for our new standalone digital infrastructure business to capture the significant demand for cloud services and the rapid rise of AI adoption in the region.

“With DC Tuas, we have leveraged our expertise and experience in designing, building and operating data centres to offer a differentiated value proposition to customers – a carrier-neutral advanced facility with access to exceptional connectivity and security. Singapore is integral to our regional data centre strategy and we look forward to continue supporting the country’s ambition to be a sustainable, global digital hub.”

Singtel currently provides 60MW of DC capacity in Singapore. The total capacity will grow to 118MW when DC Tuas is operational.