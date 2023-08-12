Salesforce recruits Rain Hu to lead Singapore and Taiwan business

Rain Hu (Salesforce) Credit: Salesforce

Salesforce has appointed Rain Hu as the country leader for Singapore and Taiwan.

Singapore-based Hu will lead take charge of leading the local teams and driving business growth for the organisation, customers and partners.

“At Salesforce, we are committed to the success of our employees, customers, partners and the community,” said Sujith Abraham, senior vice president and general manager for Salesforce ASEAN.

“Rain is an exceptional people leader with a proven track record in empowering her teams to achieve business and customer success as they navigate new technologies and change.

“With her deep understanding of the region’s needs and nuances, I’m confident Rain will grow and strengthen Salesforce’s market leadership as the trusted digital advisor to organisations in Singapore and Taiwan.”

Hu has over two decades worth of experience in the enterprise software sector, with her last role being the area vice president for ASEAN and Greater China at software vendor Elastic. Under her leadership, the company grew from a five-person team to a regional team spanning across ten countries in five years.

Prior to Elastic, she held regional leadership positions in companies like SolarWinds and ServiceNow.

“Both Singapore and Taiwan are key markets with a strong digital economy, with Singapore being a regional business hub,” said Hu. “It’s an exciting time to join Salesforce as recent breakthroughs in AI are ushering in a new era of innovation for the industry.

“I look forward to helping companies of all industries and sizes tap on the power of AI, data and CRM to deliver greater productivity, efficiency and hyper-personalised experiences for their customers.”