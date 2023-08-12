Pax8 strikes Zimbra distie deal

Chris Sharp (Pax8) Credit: Chris Sharp

Pax8 has inked a distribution deal with collaborative enterprise software vendor Zimbra, bringing its features to partners around the world.

Zimbra offers a suite of enterprise collaboration features including email, calendar, contacts, tasks, chat, video and document collaboration.

“Pax8 continues to build momentum within the Asia Pacific (APAC) region and remains committed to partnering with world-class technology vendors that enable our partners to thrive,” said Chris Sharp, Pax8 APAC CEO.

“We have a keen understanding of the challenges our partners face and Pax8’s mission is to empower them to adapt, evolve and succeed.”



According to Pax8, Zimbra is used by governments, service providers, educational and financial institutions and small and medium-sized business across APAC.



The interoperable email communications solutions can be deployed via on-premise servers, private and public cloud or as a hybrid service.

The distributor's APAC vice president of sales, Patara Yongvanich, claimed Zimbra offers Pax8 partners security, scalability and total cost of ownership in the enterprise-grade email solution.

“Pax8 understands the benefits a full-service communication suite can bring to organisations and we look forward to developing long-term relationships with customers across the region,” added Gautam Ramachandra, director global channels and sales engineering at Zimbra parent company Synacor.

Earlier this week, Pax8 announced it had promoted Craig Donovan to chief experience officer to lead a new 'experience' team to focus on enhancing experience with partners, vendors and customers.

Further, Pax8 unveiled in June a look into future updates of its cloud marketplace, including configure price quoting for cloud, hardware and services.

The update, which was announced at the distributor’s Beyond conference, would enable for the generation of quotes for products and services.







