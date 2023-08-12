AZ Asia-Pacific adds watchTowr to cyber security portfolio

Aims to drive skills across the diverse ASEAN markets

Seth Ho (AZ Asia-Pacific) Credit: AZ Asia Pacific

AZ Asia-Pacific has boosted its cyber security portfolio with watchTowr.

Headquartered in Singapore – the watchTowr platform – unifies attack surface management (ASM) and continuous automated red teaming to keep ahead of attackers.

"As a value-added technical distributor across ASEAN, we have seen immense evolutions and demands towards cyber security solutions,” AZ Asia-Pacific managing director Seth Ho said.

“This includes growing threat actors which are amongst businesses top concerns. AZ Asia-Pacific and watchTowr have decided that now is the right time to develop a well-rounded, proactive and automated approach in order to respond effectively to industry needs.”

Through combining comprehensive attack surface visibility, with continuous security testing built on years of experience helping banks, insurers and governments defend themselves from ransomware gangs and aggressive attackers, the watchTowr Platform helps organisations stay ahead of the attackers.

“With AZ Asia-Pacific as our focus distributor, we aim to drive local coverage and skills across the diverse ASEAN markets,” watchTowr founder and CEO, Benjamin Harris said.

“We are committed to establishing a strong local presence to better serve our customers. Given AZ Asia-Pacific's technical expertise and proven track records across various industries, we are confident that this partnership will cement our position as the attack surface management and continuous automated red teaming platform in the region.”

In July, AZ Asia-Pacific added Absolute Software to bank on the growing demand for cyber security in the region.