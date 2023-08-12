ServiceNow unveils new Innovation Centre in Singapore

Partners with NTUC LearningHub to train locals in low-code digital skills by 2024.

Wee Luen Chia (ServiceNow) Credit: ServiceNow

ServiceNow has opened a new Innovation Centre in Singapore to serve as a digital incubation hub for enterprises to model, demo and stress-test digital roadmaps before deploying them for customers or employees.

Companies can use the centre’s six purpose-built workspaces to build custom digital blueprints including for generative AI, hyper automation and low code applications.

The hub will also host on-demand training sessions with academia, customers and partners who have committed to upskilling Singapore citizens.

During the launch event, ServiceNow also announced its latest academic partnership with NTUC LearningHub. As part of the new alliance and in line with Singapore’s Smart Nation agenda, ServiceNow will commit to training more than 1,000 residents in digital skills by 2024.

ServiceNow’s low-code citizen developer course will be the first course hosted on NTUC LearningHub and subsidised by SkillsFuture Singapore – a government initiative to make skills more accessible.

ServiceNow training courses are also available to anyone in Singapore who is interested in building a digital career, with more than 600 free courses and 18 job related certification paths. Local placements are available with key partners, such as Accenture, Fujitsu, Enable – a Fujitsu company, NCS and Tata Consultancy Services in Singapore.

“ServiceNow’s decision to commit to training local talent and establish an Innovation Centre in Singapore reinforces our focus to accelerate Asia’s economic growth with talent and technology,” said Wee Luen Chia, managing director and area vice president of Asia at ServiceNow.

“Singapore’s highly skilled, advanced digital economy is furthering its edge; with government, industry and academia, embracing all avenues of innovation.”

Singapore is a key contributor for ServiceNow’s regional growth and serves as its Asia Pacific (APAC) headquarters.



The vendor also recently promoted Detlef Krause as its new president for APAC, who shared on LinkedIn that "our Innovation Centres exemplify our commitment to redefine the way businesses operate in this dynamic region".