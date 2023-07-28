ServiceNow promotes Detlef Krause as its new APAC president

Detlef Krause (ServiceNow) Credit: ServiceNow

ServiceNow has promoted Detlef Krause as its new president for Asia Pacific (APAC).

Stepping up from his role of vice president of general manager of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) central, Krause’s promotion was announced on LinkedIn, who came into the role as of 1 July.

In his former position, ServiceNow claimed Krause’s leadership played a “pivotal role in making EMEA central one of our most successful businesses worldwide”.

In addition to his time at ServiceNow, where he has worked for more than four years, he has also worked at SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft and Orange Business Services, among other companies.

At the same time as unveiling Krause’s promotion, the enterprise software and workplace management platform also announced an expanded partnership with KPMG to “reimagine finance, supply chain and procurement operations,” building on a decade-long relationship the two companies share.

The targeting of these three areas comes as ServiceNow estimates that by 2025, there will be an $11 billion market for sourcing and procurement operations. Additionally, the platform vendor also claimed that there is a “multibillion‑dollar opportunity” for finance and supply chain solutions.

Specifically, the partnership is to focus on intelligent automation, low-code, generative artificial intelligence (AI) and enterprise risk management.

“In this new era of our long‑standing partnership with KPMG, we’re injecting a step‑function increase in speed for our customers’ business architecture,” said ServiceNow chairman and CEO Bill McDermott.

“Our co‑developed AI‑driven solutions will maximise productivity and profitability across finance, supply chain and procurement operations.”