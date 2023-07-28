Sprinklr unveils new Unified Partners Program

Unified customer experience management (unified-CXM) platform Sprinklr has launched its Unified Partners Program, which now includes categories for new types of partners.

With the launch, independent consultants, referral partners, technological solution brokers and business process outsourcing partners can now join Sprinklr's partner ecosystem.

On offer is more support for go-to-market strategies as well as enhanced training and resources to help organisations further scale their business.



The launch follows “more than two times growth” in the partner pipeline in the last six months, according to the vendor, and aimed at expanding support for the ecosystem.

“Since the start of our fiscal year, Sprinklr has seen tremendous momentum working with partners – especially as we continue to accelerate our growth in the CCaaS [contact centre as a service] and customer service markets,” said Sprinklr vice president of global partnerships Jay Vigeland.

“The Sprinklr partner ecosystem is one of the most diverse in the industry, and together we can holistically serve our enterprise customers around the world. This fiscal year, we have more than doubled partner-sourced pipeline. The launch of the Unified Partners Program will help us continue to build on this foundation for growth.”

Besides the new partner types, Sprinklr works with organisations across multiple categories in the Unified Partners Program like system integrators, transformational partners, resellers, agencies and technology partners like cloud providers, independent service providers and telcos.

“Sprinklr’s unified platform supports enterprises on their journey and our partner ecosystem has the expertise to help customers identify, implement and take advantage of Sprinklr technology,” said Sprinklr CEO and founder Ragy Thomas.

“Many of our most transformative deals have been won alongside partners and we are seeing sales momentum and business growth from our unified-CXM platform paired with our partner communities’ expertise, industry experience and customer relationships.”