Perum Peruri to distribute Neo4j’s solutions in Indonesia

Graph technology vendor Neo4j has selected Perum Peruri as its distributor in Indonesia.

Under the distribution agreement, Perum Peruri will work closely with Neo4j on a combined go-to-market strategy to strengthen the vendor’s presence across the vast country.

“Our partnership will empower Perum Peruri and its network to unlock richer insights and make more accurate analysis and predictions with their existing data,” said Reza Pahlevi, managing director of Neo4j Indonesia.

“With Neo4j’s scalability, Indonesian organisations can easily accommodate application changes without disrupting existing functionality, allowing them to continuously upgrade their services and stay ahead of the competition.”

Perum Peruri is the Republic of Indonesia’s bank notes and certificate printing public company – a state-owned organisation that has been expanding its reach beyond government deals and securing external partnerships with firms in the information, communications and technology (ICT) sector.

It also has links with organisations in finance and manufacturing.

“As a state-owned company that provides secure digital technology solutions, we serve a multitude of customers – especially government departments – all of whom have critical demands,” said Farah F Rahmayanti, head of Strategic Business Unit (SBU) Digital at Perum Peruri.

“We decided to partner with Neo4j as we see a strong potential to expand our reach to target new customers and work closely with other state-owned enterprises and agencies by offering the best graph data and analytics solution in the market.”

Neo4j’s partnership with Perum Peruri in Indonesia follows a series of significant milestones, including a strategic alliance with Singapore’s Imperium Solutions in April as well as a service delivery alliance with Deloitte Consulting in June last year to meet customer needs across Southeast Asia.