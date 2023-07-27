Singtel partners with SAP to build 5G-enabled edge aggregator

The collaboration includes a joint go-to-market plan to scale the bundled solution across the Asia Pacific region.

Singtel has partnered with SAP to develop a 5G-enabled edge computing solution, the Intelligent Edge Aggregator (IEA), which it claims will add “greater cloud functionality” and computing capabilities to its network architecture.

The IEA solution will be developed on Singtel’s Paragon platform and supported by its 5G networks in Singapore. It will also enable customers to access and integrate SAP software with their back-end processes at the cloud server edge.

IEA will be incorporated into Singtel’s existing portfolio of enterprise solutions, with the telco claiming it will support 5G use cases by providing “ultra-fast speeds, low latency and high bandwidth”.

The collaboration includes a joint go-to-market plan to scale the bundled solution across the region to countries like Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and India.

“This is the first time SAP in Asia Pacific Japan is collaborating with a telco to offer 5G-enabled edge computing solutions to customers, using SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP),” said Dennis Wong, vice president of Enterprise 5G and Platforms at Singtel.

“Through this collaboration, we can address the increasingly complex needs of enterprises, such as applications for computer vision and workplace safety. This is part of our ongoing strategy to help enterprises exploit the capabilities of 5G, through Paragon, to drive innovation and business growth.”

Singtel hopes the solution will enable customers to gain real-time insights that will help them with decision-making on time-sensitive business requirements.

The telco is especially targeting enterprises in the manufacturing and logistics sectors that require applications like automated quality checks, defect detection, and last-mile delivery robotics.

The partnership was announced during SAP’s flagship SAP NOW SEA event in Singapore, where the vendor unveiled several other alliances including one with venture capital firm B Capital.

“Creating new innovations together with Singtel is a milestone for us, as we continue to look for leading partners in different domains to drive higher efficiencies for our customers,” said Utkarsh Maheshwari, chief partner officer of Asia Pacific Japan at SAP.

“With Singtel’s high-speed connectivity and extensive 5G network in Singapore, this collaboration is a natural choice for SAP. As our customers continue to digitally transform their business and run more business-critical applications in the cloud, the new use cases that this collaboration brings will further drive cloud adoption across industries, with deeper integrations into SAP’s suite of software solutions.”