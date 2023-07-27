SAP to help B Capital’s companies ‘scale quickly’ in APAC

Utkarsh Maheshwari (SAP) Credit: SAP

Venture capital firm B Capital has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SAP to support the growth of the firm’s portfolio of companies across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

SAP and B Capital will collaborate to offer small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and technology start-ups a joint go-to-market strategy as well as access to SAP’s solutions, industry resources and customer and partner networks.

They will also be able to leverage cloud offerings like GROW with SAP.

SAP aims to help companies “scale quickly” and “drive innovation” by providing “tailored, end-to-end support” for their software solutions from its developmental stages through to making it available for purchase on the SAP Store.

“We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration with SAP and look forward to providing our founders and portfolio companies with the support and resources to supercharge their growth and scale their businesses globally,” said Arijit Sengupta, general partner at B Capital.

“This collaboration reaffirms our commitment to bridging the gap between today’s industry leaders and tomorrow’s emerging companies, especially in APAC.”

B Capital and SAP have a longstanding relationship, with the MoU reaffirming both parties’ commitment to the region.

The MoU was announced during SAP’s flagship SAP NOW SEA event in Singapore, where the vendor reinforced its dedication to partner innovation.

“SAP’s partner ecosystem is more important to SAP and our customers today than ever before, as we increasingly tap into partner innovation to accelerate cloud transformation,” said Utkarsh Maheshwari, chief partner officer of Asia Pacific Japan at SAP.

“Our collaboration with B Capital connects us to start-up talents from its portfolio companies and injects new technology innovations that can be readily integrated into the SAP environment through the SAP Business Technology Platform. This opens up more opportunities for SAP customers and other partners as well, as we continue to build future readiness, especially for the AI economy.”