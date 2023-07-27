Teradata acquires Stemma to boost AI-based data search for analytics

Teradata has acquired data catalog software provider Stemma to enhance its Vantage self-service analytics platform with Stemma’s AI-based data search and exploration capabilities.

“Stemma’s automated data catalog capabilities will help Teradata deliver an enhanced user experience designed to accelerate growth in the flourishing area of AI and machine learning-based analytics,” Hillary Ashton, Teradata’s chief product officer, said in a statement. without disclosing the financial terms of the transaction.

Stemma’s software can integrate with data warehouses, business intelligence tools, collaboration software, and security tools, among other things. It has nearly 20 built-in data connectors, which Ashton expects will strengthen Teradata’s data fabric and accelerate the analytics productivity of the Vantage platform.

Possible integrations include AWS Athena, AWS Redshift, Google BigQuery, PostgreSQL, Snowflake, dbt, Apache AirFlow, Tableau, Mode Analytics, Looker, Metabase, Slack, Jira, any email provider, Okta, G-Suite, Azure Active Directory, and Duo.

Redmond-based Stemma was founded by Dorian Johnson and Mark Grover in 2020, and has raised $4.8 million to date, primarily from Sequoia Capital. offers its data catalog. The acquisition will see all its employees, including engineers and metadata experts, join Teradata’s workforce of over 7,000, where they will help advance Teradata’s product roadmap in data lineage, data governance and data compliance.

Teradata has been trying to bolster its self-service analytics suite. In August last year it said it would offer a new version of its multi-cloud analytics platform, dubbed VantageCloud Lake. This comes with low-cost object storage along with expanded ClearScape Analytics suite that supports in-database analytics for artificial intelligence operations.

VantageCloud Lake supported AWS from its launch in August 2022, and in July 2023 Teradata added support for Microsoft Azure.