Microsoft 365 outage takes out OneDrive for Business, SharePoint Online

The company said the outage lasted approximately two hours before it was detected and solved.

In yet another Microsoft 365 outage this year, enterprise users faced disruptions in their OneDrive for Business and SharePoint Online applications on Monday night.

“We’re investigating an issue affecting access to SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business. Further detail can be found in the Microsoft 365 admin center under SP659992 or OD659999,” the company wrote on Twitter, now rebranded as X.

The outage, reported at 1:09 AM UTC, lasted for about two hours before being resolved, according to the company’s tweets.

“We determined that a configuration issue within a recent update caused the impact, and we’ve confirmed impact is now resolved,” Microsoft said in a second tweet.

UK-based incident and outage reporting portal Downdetector also reported the outage citing individual user reports.

M365 outages galore

Service outages and other issues have continued to plague Microsoft 365 users this year and Monday’s incident takes the count to eight occurrences in seven months.

In June, users faced issues with Outlook Web, Teams, OneDrive for Business, and SharePoint for over eight hours.

In May, the company reported that UK users were facing issues accessing some service offerings under Microsoft 365.

In April, Microsoft said it was investigating an issue where certain users were unable to use the search functionality in multiple Microsoft 365 services. Outlook on the Web, Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, Microsoft Teams, and Outlook desktop clients were among the affected services.

In another incident in April, users could not access Microsoft 365 web applications and Teams.

Microsoft also suffered a global outage in February and yet again its users could not access emails and Teams. It suffered a similar outage in January.

Duplicate contact issue is still not completely resolved

Microsoft’s service status page shows that Outlook and Teams continue to suffer from the duplicate contact list issue, which was first reported on March 28.

The next update on the issue is expected on July 28.

However, Microsoft claims the issue is only impacting users who synced their personal account device contacts with Microsoft Teams and new synchronizations are no longer resulting in duplicate contacts since the company implemented a long-term fix to the issue.

“We’re currently aiming to have the full cleanup process complete and applied throughout the affected environment by the end of August,” the company said.