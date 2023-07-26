Dynata appoints Mark Lepine to lead APAC

Joins from his own business Executive Referral Network.

Mark Levine (Dynata) Credit: Dynata

First-party data company Dynata has appointed Mark Lepine as managing director for Asia Pacific.

Based in Hong Kong, Lapine will be charged with “solidifying” Dynata’s position in the data provision market across the region.

Lepine previously led his own research and analytics recruitment firm Executive Referral Network for almost three years.

He also has held senior leadership roles at Research Services and Survey Sampling International.

“At this pivotal moment in our industry, Dynata stands proudly at the forefront of the first-party data ecosystem. Mark’s market research experience and abilities to lead and drive growth align perfectly with our strategic goals,” said Chris Watson, Dynata’s international managing director.

“Mark will have a pivotal role in expanding our reach, elevating our market position and driving continued success across the Asia Pacific region. We have complete confidence in Mark's ability to deliver outstanding results for our clients.”

Lepine said he was thrilled to join the company during “this exciting phase of growth”.

“Our unmatched capabilities and advanced solutions are truly differentiated assets, presenting us with endless opportunities to drive innovation, unlock transformative insights and deliver unparalleled value to clients across the vibrant and diverse APAC market,” he added.