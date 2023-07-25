Cisco, HPE to offer Cohesity Cloud Services to joint customers

Cisco and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) will be offering Cohesity Cloud Services (CCS) to its customers as part of an expanded strategic partnership.

This means HPE will extend Cohesity’s data cloud services to over 1,000 of its joint customers worldwide, while Cisco will offer it to about 460 customers.

CCS are a portfolio of data security and management offerings, where the cloud components are fully managed by Cohesity and hosted in Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.

The vendor claims the software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering will provide backup and recovery, cyber vaulting and data isolation, automated disaster recovery and threat defence as a service on a single platform.

CCS are available today through Cohesity, HPE and HPE resellers, and will soon be available from Cisco and its channel partners this year.

The expanded alliance is part of Cohesity’s ongoing business strategy, which sees the vendor offering its cloud services beyond the US, Canada and Europe to new regions around the world, including Singapore and Southeast Asia, Japan, and the Middle East.

Just last year, Singapore-based Brian Higgins took on the role of head of the Asia Pacific and Japan partner ecosystem to manage and grow the vendor’s channel in the region, which has over 100 resellers, distributors, cloud providers, managed service providers, global system integrators and original equipment manufacturers.

“Enterprises are moving away from incumbent technologies to modern platforms for greater risk reduction, an improved security posture, and the ability to restore their systems quickly in the event of a cyber attack,” said Chris Kent, vice president of Product and Solutions Marketing at Cohesity.

“We are partner-focused, and these agreements add significant resources to our ability to reach even more customers worldwide, as we continue to innovate and develop efficient, and simple solutions to secure and manage data, wherever it resides.”

Jeremy Foster, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco Compute echoed Kent’s thoughts.

“With more applications generating more data than ever before, customers face increased complexity and cost as they look to secure and manage their data while also improving cyber resilience and recovery,” said Foster.

“To address these challenges, we are excited to bring simpler, cost-effective solutions to our customers with Cohesity Cloud Services.”