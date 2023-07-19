Informatica awards platinum partners in ASEAN

Cittabase Solutions and Lluminant Works were the only ones from the global partner program to attain the status.

Steven Seah (Informatica) awarding the team from Lluminant Works. Credit: Informatica

Enterprise data management firm Informatica has awarded Cittabase Solutions and Lluminant Works Platinum partner status for their market engagement across key sectors in Singapore, Malaysia and India.

Both partners were the only ones with bases in ASEAN and India to attain the highest tier in Informatica’s newly revamped Global Partner Program.

The program was refreshed in June 2022, with changes made around growth incentives for gold and platinum partners, updates for its training program and certifications, as well as a new channel rewards system.

More recently, the vendor launched a new partner program focused on independent software vendors (ISVs), called ISV Innovate. This program will enable partners to integrate with Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC).

“Despite the current macroeconomic environment, organisations continue to look for ways to unravel data complexity and fragmentation to derive value from their data-led digital transformation,” said Steven Seah, managing director for Informatica ASEAN, India and Korea.

“Cittabase and LIuminant have clearly demonstrated their commitment to helping customers solve their data challenges in their transformation journey, through their high-level of technical proficiency of our products and solutions and the ability to build growth pipelines and deliver new wins.”

Cittabase and Lluminant have offices in Singapore, India and the US, with Chennai-based start-up Lluminant boasting an additional location in Sarawak, Malaysia.

Govindarajan G, chief operating officer at Lluminant Works shared their experience working with Informatica thus far.

“Thanks to the unwavering support from Informatica and their exceptional training programs, Lluminant was able achieve the Platinum partner status in record time and enabled our 55 Informatica consultants to acquire the skills and knowledge needed to support customers in their data-led transformation projects,” he said.

“We have also strengthened our delivery team with recent hires from leading regional consultancy firms to help customers accelerate their digital transformation.”