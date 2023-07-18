Rob Phillips to lead Ankura Consulting’s cybersecurity arm in APAC

Phillips was onboarded along with his team from a major consultancy.

Ankura Consulting has picked Singapore-based Rob Phillips to lead the advisory firm’s cybersecurity and privacy practice across the Asia Pacific region.

Phillips – along with his team from a major consultancy – have been onboarded to strengthen the firm’s cyber risk capabilities.

As senior managing director, Phillips will work closely with the firm’s global teams to provide customers with cyber services such as digital forensics, eDiscovery, incident response, cyber readiness, threat intelligence, privacy consulting, and managed detection and response.

The experienced cyber leader will have oversight of Ankura’s APAC business which covers Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong and mainland China.

“APAC is a key market for Ankura and we are pleased to expand our global footprint in the region at a time when clients are faced with increasing exposure to cyber threat risks,” said Simon Michaels, senior managing director and chairman of EMEA & APAC at Ankura.

Phillips was also the founder of the cyber firm RP Digital Security (RP-DS) in Singapore, where he provided deep cyber investigation and computer forensic expertise in areas such as data breach, ransomware, business email compromise, and insider threat investigations services to law firms, financial institutions, regional and global multinational corporations, and the insurance industry.

Overall, Phillips has over three decades of professional experience and lived in Singapore for 22 years.

“The APAC region has witnessed an increase in reported cybercrime, emphasising the significance of organisations fortifying themselves against attacks,” said Chris Marks, senior managing director and APAC leader of Ankura's Data & Technology Practice.

“This entails developing a resilient incident response plan and being prepared in advance of any potential breaches. Rob Phillips and his team are highly regarded for their expertise in forensics and incident response and have consistently assisted clients in effectively managing the complete lifecycle of incidents in the region.

“Now, with Ankura’s comprehensive global cyber service offerings, they will further enhance our capabilities and bring even greater benefits to our clients."