Databricks recruits ex-Salesforce exec Cecily Ng as GM of ASEAN

Cecily Ng (Databricks) Credit: Databricks

Databricks has hired Cecily Ng as its general manager for ASEAN to drive lakehouse adoption and strengthen its presence across the region.

The former Salesforce veteran will take charge of leading and scaling the vendor’s regional expansion strategy and report directly to Ed Lenta, Databricks’ senior vice president and general manager of Asia Pacific and Japan.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Cecily to the leadership team and I have full confidence that she will take our business in ASEAN to the next level, enabling more organisations to realise the full potential of data and AI,” said Lenta.

Prior to this, Ng was the senior vice president and general manager of Salesforce Singapore and Taiwan for over 13 years.

She boasts over two decades of experience in the technology industry, including various roles at Microsoft, IBM and Sun Microsystems.

“AI is the next frontier in Singapore’s smart nation journey and data is the key to all AI,” said Ng. “With

Singapore as a base for our ASEAN hub, I’m excited for businesses of all sizes to experience the power of Databricks’ Lakehouse Platform.”

In the platform’s latest update, the vendor launched Lakehouse Apps which allows developers to build applications on enterprise data stored in the company’s data lakehouse and list them on its Marketplace. Experts saw this as a strategic move against the likes of Snowflake and MongoDB.